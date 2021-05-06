ENTERTAINMENT

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Mishra and Mirza apologizing to Prakash Panchi, but he doesn’t want to forgive them. Mirza and Mishra ask him to come to their house. Prakash asks why did you beat me? Mishra puts the blame on Mirza for provoking him against him. He goes on saying. Mirza also tells Prakash that Mishra has provoked him against him and asked me to cut your feathers. Prakash Panchi refuses to go to their house. Mirza says you have to go as the kids are hungry since night and told that they will have food with Panchi Mama. Prakash says I will forgive you for Ammijaan and kids. He forgives Mishra too. Mishra thinks he will kick him once the tour is done. Prakash asks Mirza family to give their passports. They tell that they don’t have. Shanti asks how much time, it will take to make passport. Prakash tells that it will take 1-2 months and suggest them to take help of politician to get passport made in few days. They call Bittu and asks him to get their passports made. Mishra family also asks Bittu to get their passports made. Bittu says your work will be done. Sakina says you are our last hope. Bittu says he will attempt to make the passport made in tatkal and badmouths about Mishra. Shanti asks Bittu to be careful about Mirza family as they might ask you to make passport. Bittu assures them.

Prakash tells Bittu that Mirza and Mishra are very cunning. Bittu says he will make those snakes dance, but this time he will bite them. He says they will spend a lot of money and asks him to see his trick. Mishra asks Prakash what is going on? Prakash asks him to make arrangements of money and gives 36 hours. He then talks to Mirza and asks him to arrange the money.

