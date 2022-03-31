Aurora Borealis Watch: Geomagnetic Storm Could Shine Northern Lights in Massachusetts on Wednesday Night

New England skies may be illuminated with stripes of green, gold and blue light on Wednesday night as the solar eruption is expected to create a geomagnetic storm across the US. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

The agency issued a geomagnetic storm watch early Tuesday morning Thursday. Officials expect most of the lights to be visible from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

Cloudy weather may obscure the lights for some Massachusetts residents.

A geomagnetic storm is a large disturbance of Earth’s atmosphere and occurs when a mass of solar wind collides into the space environment surrounding Earth, NOAA said.

These solar winds are caused by explosions on the Sun, which are scientifically known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs). They usually produce…