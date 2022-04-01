Aussie Lee, Kupcho share early LPGA lead at Mission Hills

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Australia’s Minji Lee shared a first-round lead at the LPGA Chevron Championships on Thursday with Jennifer Kupcho in six-under par 66 with six birdies.

Lee birdied all four par-fives at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course in Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, which is hosting the coveted Women’s Major for the last time.

“It was perfect,” Lee said. “Conditions are great. Pouring greens rolls really well. I don’t think you can get better than that.”

The 25-year-old, ranked fourth in the world, is looking to clinch her second major title, her sixth LPGA crown and first major since winning the Evian Championships last year.

She…