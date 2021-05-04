LATEST

Austin-based EnergyX brings in $20 million for tech development – Austin American-Statesman

play
Show Caption

Austin-based renewable energy company EnergyX has received commitments of $20 million in financing for technology development, the company said.

EnergyX is developing sustainable lithium extraction methods and solid-state battery energy storage systems for the electric vehicle and personal electronics industries.

Lithium is a metallic component key to electric batteries and is expected to play a major role in the global transition to sustainable energy. As the lightest metal on the periodic table, lithium’s inherent properties make it an efficient, high-capacity storage method for renewable energy systems.

Rising global demand for electric vehicles and economic energy storage systems has led to projections of a huge increase in demand for lithium. In 2020, global supply was roughly 315,000 tons and is expected to increase to 5.5 million tons by 2040, according to industry estimates.

EnergyX’s partners and investors include Obsidian Acquisition Partners, Helios Capital and the University of Texas, a combination it said is intended to bring together industry, academia and natural resource management.

“Some in the electric vehicle industry have likened lithium mining to the early days of oil exploration,” said Kris Haber, director of Obsidian. “EnergyX has developed a technology for lithium extraction whose potential economic impact on the industry, is similar to ‘fracking’ in terms of efficiency and cost saving, yet limiting environmental impact and global carbon footprint.”

EnergyX says it has identified ways to improve lithium extraction methods while reducing the environmental mining impact.

More: Round Rock mayor: National Small Business Week reminds us to shop locally

More: Round Rock-based Dell Technologies selling off cloud business Boomi in $4 billion deal

Last year, EnergyX announced a partnership with Orocobre Ltd., a mineral resource company based in Brisbane, Australia, to produce technology to enable cleaner, more efficient lithium extraction. 

In April, Orocobre announced a $4 billion merger with Galaxy Resources to create the third largest lithium producer in the world. EnergyX said it plans to deploy its pilots with Orocobre in the near future.

“EnergyX has been diligently working towards creating a cleaner lithium space in conjunction with other global leaders. We are all very excited to continue that focus with the additional support through this Series A funding,” said Teague Egan, EnergyX CEO. “There is a major oncoming shift across the entire battery material supply chain including mining and materials, anode/cathode, and cell assembly, and EnergyX plans to be at the epicenter for decades to come.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Hum Apke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku, Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online Hum Apke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku, Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Hum Apke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku, Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top