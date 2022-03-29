Austin Gleason will miss the league decider as Waterford opted not to appeal the red card

Austin Gleason out of league final

Austin Gleason will not play against Cork in this Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final after Watford decided not to appeal the red card he picked up against Wexford in the semi-finals.

The forward was given his marching order after being involved in a brawl with Wexford defender Simon Donohoe in late game on Sunday, which Watford eventually won 5-20 0-16.

Running in form Gleason’s personal numbers of 2-03 on the day show how important he is to Liam Cahill’s side, but will have to decide not to appeal this weekend to send Deus without him.

Waterford management reviewed the video evidence of the incident on Monday evening and RTE Sports Now reporting that ‘The County Board…