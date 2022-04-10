Austin Mathews playing on easy mode

Toronto Maple Leafs center Austin Matthews is under fire this season. Looks like he is playing in easy mode on his way to create history.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had great weather all the time. They are on pace to break the franchise mark both in goals and points. A large part of his success is the rise of Austin Matthews to the top of the NHL.

The magnitude of the Matthews season is still being measured. He’s Already Broke Rick Wive single-season goal total for a Toronto Maple Leafs player and it appears he is nowhere near a broken record. There are many more milestones in this remarkable race and there’s a good chance Matthew will collect them.

The 24-year-old American scored his 58th goal of the campaign against the Montreal Canadiens in a 3-1 victory.