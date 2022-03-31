Austin Matthews is the clear Hart favorite

As we enter the final month of the NHL season, there is little intrigue one can expect. In the East, all eight playoff teams have locked their places with only intrigue remaining. In the West, intrigue has centered on whether the Vegas Golden Knights will be able to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

If we look at the awards at the end of the season, a lot of favorites have also been revealed. Some intrigue remains, but if you believe the betting odds, the top contenders are starting to distance themselves from their competition. who does Betting Market Will Take The Think Home Award At the end of the season?

On Tuesday night, Toronto’s Austin Mathews scored his 49th goal in the league. It was his 42nd goal…