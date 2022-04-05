Austin Matthews sets Toronto Maple Leafs record with 54th goal of the season

Austin Matthews has a piece of Toronto Maple Leafs history, hitting the 54-goal mark on Monday night to tie Rick Wives’s franchise goal-scoring record.

Matthews, 24, scored a hat-trick in the Maple Leafs’ 6–2 win against the hosts Tampa Bay Lightning, even to pull off with the Wave, whose record lasted more than 40 years (1981–82 campaign, which was also the highest scoring season in modern NHL history).

“It’s humble, it means a lot,” Mathews told Postgame reporters.

season, player complete 1980-81 Darryl Sitler 5 1924-25 Babe Die 5 1917-18 Reg Noble 5 2021-22 Austin Matthews 4 1983-84 Rick Wive 4 1922-23 Babe Dye 3 – ESPN stats and information

Matthews had previously joined the Leafs’ elite group of 50-goal scorers when he hit the mark against Winnipeg on Thursday. In Toronto’s 104-year history…