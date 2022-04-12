Austin Reeves: “I Got To Play With Six Hall Of Famers At One Time”

Los Angeles Lakers Shooting Guard Austin ReevesJoe, who set a career-high against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, said, personally, it’s been an amazing year for an undrafted man from Arkansas playing for the Lakers. The Hall of Fame reveals who to learn from every day.

“I got to play with six Hall of Famers at a time… It’s special and something I’ll never forget… You better not write it in a book.”

this season, Austin Reeves Averages 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.