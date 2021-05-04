Austin’s National Instruments wades deeper into autonomous vehicle tech – Austin American-Statesman

Show Caption Hide Caption 30 teams to compete in Indy Autonomous Challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway The event on Oct. 23, 2021, will be the world’s first head-to-head, high-speed autonomous racing competition, with a $1 million grand prize. Consumer Technology Association/Consumer Electronics Show, USA TODAY Handout

Austin-based National Instruments is making big investments in autonomous vehicle and safety technology as demand grows for assisted driver innovation.

The company, which recently rebranded as NI, said Tuesday that it has acquired Austin-based monoDrive, a startup that specializes in autonomous vehicle simulations. NI did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but said an undisclosed number of monoDrive employees will NI’s staff as part of the acquisition.

In conjunction, NI also said it is entering a strategic collaboration with engineering simulation company Ansys.

NI said the two deals will help accelerate the development of the company’s autonomous vehicle testing technology and help enable vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to speed up the development of self-driving vehicles.

“This is a big trend on the path to autonomy, and it’s a fast-moving market,” said Chad Chesney, vice president and general manager of NI’s transportation business. “The time to be involved and to help our customers do this is right now.”

Founded in 1976, NI is one of the largest tech employers in Central Texas. The company specializes in testing and measurement systems that can be used in numerous industries and applications, from windmills to wireless networks.

The acquisition of monoDrive comes as the company looks to expand into more industries, including aerospace, defense and government, electric and autonomous vehicles and 5G connectivity.

MonoDrive, which was was founded in 2016, uses simulators to drive virtual vehicles millions of miles in virtual worlds. The company will join NI’s transportation business unit. Currently, the unit works primarily on testing new electric vehicle and vehicle safety technology, to ensure advancements in the automotive industry are performing as expected before they reach the road.

NI previously was working with the startup on a partner level, but Chesney said the company is acquiring monoDrive to accelerate development and increase differentiation for customers.

Chesney said it’s an exciting time to be part of the automotive industry, due to the growth of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle technology.

“In that excitement, there is a rapid pace and acceleration to get new capabilities to market. And because automotive is so quality-focused, there’s a cost if you move so fast that you get things wrong,” he said.

It’s crucial for automakers to get new technologies right to ensure they perform as expected so they will be adopted broadly, Chesney said. Preventing advancements from moving too fast without proper testing is where he sees NI’s and monoDrives’ capabilities fitting in, he said.

Chesney said there is demand in the automotive industry to connect physical data and real-world testing with simulation environments. He said NI has a strong background in real-world sensor-based measurements and data logging. Meanwhile, monoDrive and Ansys, which work on physics-based modeling in simulation environments, offer virtual simulation technology.

Between the three, Chesney said, customers designing advanced safety components and autonomous systems will be able to connect physical data and run it through scenarios in a virtual environment to ensure new technology is safe and can be developed faster.

Celite Milbrandt, CEO of monoDrive, said his team is excited to join NI’s transportation business and speed up product development.

“Over the past five years, monoDrive has achieved a leadership position in vehicle simulation. We believe the combination of NI and monoDrive products will help our customers accelerate their goal of deploying safer vehicles,” he said in a written statement.

As driver-assisted and driverless technology is developed, the technology is being exposed to a wide variety of scenarios to make sure its sensing and perception and decision-making capability perform safely. But the number of scenarios a vehicle could encounter is nearly infinite.

“With all kinds of different weather scenarios, all kinds of different pedestrian and other vehicle scenarios, it’s really hard to recreate them all on-demand in the physical world,” Chesney said. “You want to be able to do some of that testing in simulations. What MonoDrive does for us is, it helps us connect our strength in physical data acquisition and physical tests and convert that data into a simulation type of environment.”

The combined technology takes NI’s ability to test and record data in the real world through a set of autonomous sensors and uses MonoDrive’s technology to run it in a simulation. Ansys’s technology will also be able to add physics-based modeling. The combined testing environment will allow automakers to test all kinds of different weather scenarios, pedestrian and other vehicle scenarios, according to NI.

Chesney said the testing technology will also be able to be used and adapted to a range of vehicles and the entire automotive supply chain, from original equipment manufacturers putting components together into a vehicle, to suppliers developing individual components.

“This part of the automotive market is super important, it’s a technology that a lot of people are interested in are looking for cars to do this,” Chesney said.

The acquisition news follows NI reporting record first quarter revenue last week. The company said it saw a first-quarter revenue of $335 million, which fell short of Wall Street expectations. But the company beat expectations for quarterly earnings reporting, $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share.

Eric Starkloff, NI CEO, said that the quarter saw an all-time record for first-quarter orders and demand was above typical seasonality across all regions and business units. He said the companies continued focus will remain on systems and enterprise software.

But the company also said it saw supply and shipping constraints during the first quarter.

“Due to broad supply chain constraints across our industry, not all orders were shipped within the quarter resulting in an increase in backlog,” chief financial officer Karen Rapp said. “We remain confident in our ability to ultimately ship our backlog and optimistic in the continued strength in our business as we continue to align resources to higher growth opportunities in pursuit of our long-term financial model.”

Last year NI also announced it was cutting its global staff by 9% citing the impact of the pandemic on business. It also announced an early retirement program for eligible employees who were not affected by the layoffs.