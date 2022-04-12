Australia beat New Zealand 3-1, Matilda results, scores, statistics, women’s football friendly, Sam Kerr

Two goals from Sam Kerr helped Matilda register a 3-1 win over New Zealand in Canberra on Tuesday night.

Captain Kerr’s brace raised her Matilda goal count to 59 and propelled her team to a clean sweep of the Football Ferns series after a 2-1 win at Townsville last week.

However, the Australian team will need more difficult tests in the midst of next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup if they have a real chance of winning the tournament on home soil.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson suggested as much on Monday before stressing the need for his team to set and maintain its standards against a…