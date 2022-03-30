Australia bids final farewell to Shane Warne

Shane Warne’s father Keith paid an emotional tribute to his son during a state memorial service on Wednesday, saying his family was comforted to know that he had “packed more in his life than most people in two lifetimes”.

The former leg-spinner, regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died earlier this month at the age of 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A private funeral has already been held, but a state memorial service was held at Warne’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, with Greta Bradman – Donald Bradman’s granddaughter, at the Wisden Cricketers of the Century in 2000 with Warne Named as one of – Getting Things Done by singing the Australian national anthem.

Keith Warne said in his eulogy: “Friday 4 March,…