Australia great Shane Warne remembered in moving service in Melbourne

Shane Warne’s life and lasting legacy was remembered by family, friends, former teammates and rivals at a moving state memorial service in Melbourne.

Thousands of spectators flocked to Warne’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground to pay tribute to the Australian great, who died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack in Thailand earlier this month.

Warne’s father Keith said a future without his son was “unthinkable”, but he had done “more than most people in two lifetimes”, while former leg-spinner’s daughter Brooke described her father as a “shining star”. .

A state memorial service was held at the MCG on Wednesday for Shane Warne, who died earlier this month (Asanka Brendan Ratnayake/AP/PA)

The service started with an Australian citizen…