Australia lose 1-0 to Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying, Socceros face sudden-death play-off

Australia suffered a 1-0 loss to Saudi Arabia as the third leg of Asian World Cup qualifying saw a disappointing end for the Socceros and put more pressure on Graham Arnold.

Underpowered Socorros debuted Nathaniel Atkinson and replaced Nicolas D’Agostino in Jeddah, but was undone in the second half by a Salem al-Dawsari penalty to inflict a third defeat in the group.

That means Australia have won just one of their last seven qualifiers in their June play-off match against the United Arab Emirates, as speculation continues that Arnold is unlikely to be in charge of that game.

The Green Falcons, who were already confirmed as finalists in Qatar 2022 when Australia lost 2-0 to Japan last week, topped the group with 23 points in their maiden World Cup qualifying win.