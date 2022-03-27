Australia news – The boys absolutely love him

The interim head coach remains the favorite to take over Australia’s men’s coaching job full-time after winning the 1-0 Test series in Pakistan

Cricket Australia’s search for a new men’s coach may be limited to one after Australia’s 1-0 win over Pakistan, with captain Pat Cummins praising interim coach Andrew McDonald’s role in the team’s victory.

“Fantastic,” Cummins said of McDonald’s after the victory in Lahore. “Not unexpected. He’s a great orator. The boys absolutely love him. Very hardworking, very thorough, strategic, very organized. He is a big part of it…