Australia scored twice in extra time to beat the Ford Football Ferns

The Ford Football Ferns came into their two-game series against FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 co-hosts Australia, knowing that history was not on their side. The Ferns had not beaten Matilda since 1994, having played 31 times in the past 28 years.

The team saw many changes since their last outing, a 0–0 draw against the Czech Republic in the final game of February’s Shebelev Cup.

Vic Essson was retained in goal after a strong performance in his last game against Iceland. In defense, Anna Green returned to the team for the first time since the Olympics. She was joined by Ali Riley, Katie Bowen and Claudia Bunge after winning her second A-League women’s title with Melbourne Victory. Hannah Wilkinson led the line with Rhea Percival, Daisy backed by Paige Satchel and Liv Chance…