Australia to send Bushmaster armored vehicles to Ukraine

In a speech to Australia’s parliament last night, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky called for an ‘amazing’ Bushmaster military carrier, which he said could greatly help his country.

Nations like Australia should help those fighting for freedom, Zelensky said, ‘For evil to be defeated and for Russia to seek peace, Ukraine must have everything it needs on the battlefield.

‘For example, you have the wonderful Bushmaster armored vehicles that could be of great help to Ukraine. As well as other models of equipment and weapons that can strengthen our position. If you have the opportunity, Ukraine will be grateful to you.

‘Now in Ukraine they will certainly do more for our common freedom, for our common security, than for your land to be covered with dust. Ukraine…