Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: Australia start strong after piling 356/5

Apr 03, 2022 10:54 AM IST
AUS vs ENG LIVE: England move on
Darcie Brown delivers a half volley right on Tammy Beaumont’s pads, who has no problem flicking it for a boundary on the leg-side. Seven runs come off the over as England reach 34/1 after 6 overs.
Apr 03, 2022 10:50 AM IST
WCW Final, AUS vs ENG: Excellent over
Excellent over by Meghan Schutt as just two runs come off it. ENG: 27/1 (5 overs)
Apr 03, 2022 10:48 AM IST
ENG vs AUS: Huge LBW appeal
A huge LBW appeal against Tammy Beaumont in the final delivery of the fourth over bowled by Darcie Brown. The ball hit her pads and despite the appeal, the Aussies didn’t take the review. Six runs come off the over as England reach 25/1 after 4 overs.
Apr 03, 2022 10:43 AM IST
ENG vs AUS LIVE: Just the start…
