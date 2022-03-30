Australia vs Saudi Arabia talks point, Graham Arnold future, will he be sacked, next manager, Qatar World Cup, play-offs, fixtures, video, highlights, latest, opinion

Well, here we go again. Facing a do-or-die playoff for a place in the World Cup, soccer is back in a familiar place.

It is the same scenario as four years ago when Ang Postecoglu guided the Socceros through the qualifiers, only to run just before the tournament. Australia also successfully fought through knockout matches to reach the 1974 and 2006 editions of the tournament (and also lost in the playoffs on several other painful occasions).

Australia now face the UAE in the Asian playoffs with only 68 days to go, a single-leg, do-or-die contest on Qatari soil. Win that, and a week later it’s a match against Peru.

Both are extremely tough tests: the UAE beat Australia in the 2019 Asian Cup, while Peru beat Socceros in the 2018 World Cup.

1-0 on Wednesday…