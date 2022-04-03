Australia win seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup as Alyssa Healy’s record-breaking 170 surpasses Nat Sciver’s century

Alyssa Healy’s record breaking innings helped Australia win their seventh Women’s ODI World Cup after beating England by 71 runs in the final.

Healy scored the highest score in a women’s or men’s World Cup final, scoring 170 off 138 balls to help Australia reach 5-356 after being sent in to bat by England.

Supporting 129 in the semi-final against West Indies, Healy scored 500 runs for the tournament as she led Australia to the highest score in the women’s final.

The opener’s scintillating score surpassed Adam Gilchrist’s 149 against Sri Lanka in the 2007 Men’s World Cup final.

He was backed by Rachel Haynes (68) and Beth Mooney (62) in the opening stand of 160 as they set an impossible target of 357 for England to defend their ODI title.

Mighty England…