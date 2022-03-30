Australian beach town flooded by Byron Bay flood waters – Manila Bulletin

SYDNEY, Australia – The Australian coastal region of Byron Bay, known for its famous residents and idyllic beaches, was flooded on Wednesday as a severe storm hit the country’s east again.

The torrential rain that began on Monday proved uncontrollable, with nearly 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) falling in the area in 24 hours, forcing the closure of many shops in Byron Bay town center as roads were cut off by rising water levels.

Byron’s usually buzzing high street – with popular restaurants, bars and clothing stores – was all but empty, transformed into a river by the meter-high, mud-brown floodwaters.

The nearby town of Alstonville received 420 mm of rain in 24 hours.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 16 evacuation orders in place…