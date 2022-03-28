Australian boxer Abani Bridges hits out at critics in X-rated rant

Ebony Bridges has responded to her harshest critics, defeating Maria Cecilia Roman to win the IBF Women’s Bantamweight Title.

And in their post-fight interview, the Aussie had a few things to say to those who doubted it.

credit: Alamy

Appearing on the undercard for Josh Warrington’s bout against Kiko Martinez, Bridges put on an incredible performance to register his name in the history books and become world champion.

Roman has held the belt since 2017, with Bridges competing as the bookies’ underdog, but trumps on the judges’ scorecards.

Before wrapping the belt around her waist, Bridges’ boxing ability was constantly scrutinized by critics, who harshly claimed that she was known to only wear lingerie when she weighed in.