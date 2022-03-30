Australian Daria Saville’s Miami Open run ended with a quarterly loss to Olympic champion Belinda Bencic

Daria Saville’s stellar performance at the Miami Open ended abruptly with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic dominating the quarterfinals.

Saville is the fourth wildcard in the history of the WTA 1000 tournament to reach the last eight, being defeated by Bencic 6–1, 6–2 for the Australian.

22nd seed Bencic needed just 69 minutes to reach the last four for the first time in Miami.

Saville broke her serve three times in each set, while she only converted on one of her break-point occasions.

The opening games of the match were tight as Bencic broke his third chance in the opening game and saved five break points against him for a 2–0 advantage.