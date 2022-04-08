Australian F1 Grand Prix Final Guide, Race Schedule, Start Time, Practice When, Qualifying, Track Schedule, Winners, History

Australian F1 Grand Prix Final Guide, Race Schedule, Start Time, Practice When, Qualifying, Track Schedule, Winners, History

After three long years, the Australian Grand Prix is ​​finally back this week, with F1 cars returning to Albert Park from Friday (1pm AEST).

A lot has changed – both in F1 and for the world in general – since the last edition was held in 2019.

A year later, the Australian Grand Prix became the first sporting event in the country to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also halted racing in Melbourne in 2021.

Watch every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix. Live and ad-break free while racing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now ,

Pandemic aside, the F1 landscape looks quite different from what was done in 2019 as well.

Since the last race in Melbourne, a team other than Mercedes has finally won the Drivers’ Championship, the new race in Qatar…


Read Full News