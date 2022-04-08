Australian F1 Grand Prix Final Guide, Race Schedule, Start Time, Practice When, Qualifying, Track Schedule, Winners, History

After three long years, the Australian Grand Prix is ​​finally back this week, with F1 cars returning to Albert Park from Friday (1pm AEST).

A lot has changed – both in F1 and for the world in general – since the last edition was held in 2019.

A year later, the Australian Grand Prix became the first sporting event in the country to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also halted racing in Melbourne in 2021.

Pandemic aside, the F1 landscape looks quite different from what was done in 2019 as well.

Since the last race in Melbourne, a team other than Mercedes has finally won the Drivers’ Championship, the new race in Qatar…