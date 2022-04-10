Australian GP. F1 2022 standings after

Here are the F1 2022 drivers and constructors rankings after the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the Formula 1 World Championship, played this Sunday 10 April in Melbourne.

It was Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who won the 2022 Australian Grand Prix this Sunday, ahead of Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull Monegasque and George Russell’s Mercedes at the finish line. Behind, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon complete the top ten at the end of this third round of the world championship marked by the retirement of world champion Max Verstappen over a mechanical problem. ,

The classifications presented below are developed in real time and are therefore updated in the event of penalties imposed on one or more drivers following the official classification of the race and which will have a direct consequence on the status …