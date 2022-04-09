Australian GP poleman Leclerc called down by F1 stewards

Alfa Romeo rookie Zhou Guanyue and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda have also been called out for similar crimes. Both Leclerc and Zhou’s offenses occurred during Q1, while Tsunoda came in Q2.

Leclerc enjoyed a strong run through three qualifying sessions at Albert Park, finishing third in Q1 and Q2 before taking his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to pole with a superb final run in Q3.

The stewards’ document noted that the Ferrari driver was being called for “an alleged violation of Article 33.4 of the FIA ​​Formula One Sporting Regulations and non-compliance with the Race Director’s Event Notes 4, unnecessarily slowing down 16″. Was driving on an in-lap at:09”.

The related article states that “at no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner …