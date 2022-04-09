Australian GP, ​​qualifying: Leclerc on pole, Alonso crashes!

Charles Leclerc will start the third round of the Australian Grand Prix, 2022 Formula 1 season from pole position.

Charles Leclerc signed the eleventh pole position of his career in Formula 1 for the second season this season at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne this Saturday afternoon.

Monegasque will start the Australian Grand Prix from pole position ahead of driver and championship leader Max Verstappen, whom he had pulled out of three tenths in the third quarter.

Sergio Pérez finished third for Red Bull Racing, ahead of Lando Norris’s McLaren and Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s Mercedes.

Stage fielder Daniel Ricciardo will start from seventh place ahead of Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz, who performed poorly in the final moments of the qualifying session.

This qualifying session also got dragged on after being interrupted twice. First in Q1…