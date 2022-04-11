Australian Grand Prix: ‘Controlling’ Charles Leclerc As Title Rivals Potentially Survive

Leclerc’s victory was his fourth win in Formula 1 at the start of his 83rd career

Charles Leclerc looked like a future world champion from the start of his Formula 1 career and that potential is becoming very real after his major victory at the Australian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Ferrari driver’s second win in three races gives him a 46-point lead over the only man who looks like a realistic title rival at this early stage, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. There is a long way to go – 20 races still, in what is expected to be the longest season in F1 history – but confidence in Leclerc is starting to build.

Not believing in his talent – which he always has been, and rightly so, is one of the special ones for Leclerc – but in his car and the possibilities within his team.

Verstappen, …