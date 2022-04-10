Australian Grand Prix: George Russell says situation in drivers’ championship ‘crazy’

Russell’s podium was the second of his F1 career – the first to come under controversial circumstances at the aborted 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Britain’s George Russell described his position in the drivers’ championship standings as “crazy” after finishing second with his podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix.

This year’s Mercedes lacks the outright pace of the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull in the first three races of the season as the team grapples with performance problems – particularly sprinting at high speeds.

But reliability issues at Red Bull and Carlos Sainz’s retirement to Ferrari in Melbourne have fallen into the hands of Mercedes, who have brought both cars home every race.

“It doesn’t matter how fast the car is, if you don’t make it to the end you…