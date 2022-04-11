Australian Grand Prix: “It’s incredible to win here” – Charles Leclerc

Starting from a leading position at the wheel of his Ferrari, Charles Leclerc was not really concerned at the Australian Grand Prix today, a race in which he led from start to finish and his second in three starts since the start of the Formula 1 season. claimed victory.

His main rival for the title race, Max Verstappen, was heading for a deserved second place when he was forced to retire with engine problems.

Red Bull’s credibility thus comes under question once again, even if defending world champion Sergio Perez’s teammate saved the day by reaching the second leg of the podium.

