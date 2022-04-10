Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton doesn’t enjoy driving new Mercedes

Follow the live build-up of the Australian Grand Prix on the BBC Sport website and app from 05:00 BST on Sunday before the race starts at 06:00. Live BBC radio commentary is available from 05:45 to 5 live and on BBC Sounds

Lewis Hamilton says the problems with his Mercedes car are so bad he doesn’t enjoy driving it this season.

The seven-time world champion qualified for the Australian Grand Prix in fifth place and would have finished seventh if it were not for the problems affecting Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton was a second slower than Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s pole position time and said that the “porpoising” – a sharp jump at high speed – that has plagued his car since the start of the season was “really the worst characteristic”. What I have experienced in a car” and…