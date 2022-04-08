Australian Grand Prix, practice, results, updates, schedule, drivers, grid, news

George Russell and Sergio Perez have called on F1 organizers to reconsider the place of the Australian Grand Prix on the calendar due to the unique, grueling demands of the event.

In a 23-race season, the Grand Prix in Melbourne is the furthest away for teams that are primarily based in the UK and travel to Australia a week before the event.

The race was traditionally the season-opener which made the event more palatable as the teams were not yet exhausted.

Watch every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix. Live and ad-break free while racing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now ,

Excitement grows as F1 returns to Oz. 01:56

But Albert Park is back in the calendar as the third stop of the season after the race in Bahrain and…