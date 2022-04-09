Australian Grand Prix qualifying interrupted by strange accident

Two Canadian pilots Stroll and Latifi produced a very sad spectacle at the Albert Park track.

The first part of qualifying (Q1) for the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix was interrupted on Saturday following an embarrassing collision between single-seaters from Canada’s Lance Stroll and Nicolas Latifi.

Stroll’s Aston Martin and Latifi’s Williams collided when they were not on the flying lap, and both drivers ended their session there, with Williams stabilizing and Aston Martin able to return to the stand.

“A very strange accident”

There were 2 minutes 01 seconds left on the clock for the session, which resumed about ten minutes later, when the cars were cleared and the track cleared. ,He should be looking in his rear view mirror!To plague Latifi…