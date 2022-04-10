Australian Grand Prix sets new Formula One, Melbourne sporting attendance record

MELBOURNE, Australia – The 2022 Australian Grand Prix broke the attendance benchmark Formula One achieved during the 2021 season and set a new record for the most-attended weekend sporting event ever in Melbourne.

An estimated 420,000 fans poured through the gates at Albert Park between Thursday and Sunday – averaging 105,000 spectators per day – to watch the first race on the streets of Melbourne since 2019.



Last year’s United States Grand Prix in Austin topped the number of weekends achieved at 400,000, F1’s best attendance result of 2021. However, it remained short of the 520,000 fans who attended the 1995 Australian Grand Prix, the last race in Adelaide before the move to F1 at the Albert Park event.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott…