Australian hydrogen to replace Russian gas in Netherlands and Germany

Germany wants to import large quantities of green hydrogen from Australia using tankers. Australian energy company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and German energy company Eon announced this at a news conference in Berlin. Eon is the German parent company of Dutch Ascent.

In the long run, hydrogen generated from solar and wind power will have to replace fossil fuels. It should also reduce European countries’ reliance on Russian fuel, something the Netherlands and Germany want to achieve as quickly as possible since the war in Ukraine.

However, it will still take some time for hydrogen to flow through pipelines in Germany and the Netherlands. The companies expect to be able to deliver the first ton in 2024 at the earliest. This should then be scaled up to 5 million tonnes of hydrogen step by step by 2030.

Converted, according to the companies, this is as much energy as a third of Germany’s now …