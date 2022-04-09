Australian icon Holly Valance has resurfaced in a damned photo with Trump

australian icon Holi Valence fans have been upset this morning after a photo of neighbors Star with none other than the former US President Donald Trump and Brexit bigwigs Nigel Farage.

It goes without saying – the photo depicts an incredibly chaotic mix of people. So why the bloody hell is the queen of our screens Holly Valance breathing the same air as Trump and Farage?

This was especially surprising for starters because Holly Valance (who took her husband’s last name and became Holly Candy) has largely escaped the spotlight since leaving. neighbors,

The image was taken not far from Ramsay Street in Mar-a-Lago – Trump’s beachside resort in Florida.