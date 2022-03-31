Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggests struggling renters should buy a home

As thousands of Australians struggle with rising rents, their prime minister has an easy solution: buy a house.

The remarks come amid criticism from Scott Morrison over his controversial plan to tackle rental prices by increasing home ownership rather than providing rental relief.

in an interview with Today Show, he said that instead of reducing the rental prices, the government would help the tenants to buy their own house.

,[The] The best way to support people renting homes is by helping them buy homes,” he told the news outlet.

“Ensuring that as many tenants as possible can buy their own home and have homeowner protection – this is one of the key focuses of this budget and one of the major commitments I have made since the last election.”