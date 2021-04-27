Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s statement raises difficulties for kangaroo players playing in IPL

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned on Tuesday that his nation’s cricketers taking part within the Indian Premier League (IPL) must make their very own preparations to return residence. Australia had earlier banned all flights to India from Might 15 in view of the lethal second wave of corona virus epidemic in India.

Morrison advised ‘The Guardian’ newspaper, ‘They’ve gone there on a private journey. It isn’t a part of any Australian tour. They’ve reached there with their very own assets, they’re additionally utilizing these assets. I’m positive they are going to return to Australia as per their association. ‘ Three Australian gamers Andrew Tye, Ken Richardson and Adam Zampa determined to depart the IPL because of the rising well being disaster in India. Greater than three lakh new circumstances are being reported TMT in India and greater than 2,000 deaths are occurring.

Is it proper to proceed IPL 2021 on this scenario? Know Ponting’s reply

14 of Australia’s gamers are presently within the league. Aside from them, coaches Ricky Ponting and Simon Katich, commentators Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Michael Slater and Lisa Sthalekar are additionally right here. Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn has urged Cricket Australia (CA) to rearrange a chartered aircraft for the gamers to return residence after the IPL is over. The IPL league matches will finish on Might 23 whereas the ultimate shall be performed on Might 30 in Ahmedabad. Cricket Australia, nonetheless, has determined to attend longer on this matter.

Rahul’s ache spills after defeat, says- Cannot perceive what to say

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Affiliation mentioned in a joint assertion that they’re in contact with their cricketers, coaches and commentators concerned within the IPL and are monitoring the scenario. He mentioned, ‘We’ll maintain taking suggestions from the folks current in India and provides recommendation to the Authorities of Australia. Our condolences are with the folks of India on this troublesome time. ‘