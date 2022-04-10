Australian Sevens won the bronze medal in Singapore. Latest Rugby News

The Australian Men’s Sevens won the bronze medal at the Singapore Sevens, beating Ireland 21-19 in the final on Sunday evening.

Traveling with a fresh look, the Aussies claimed an unbeaten run, beating Samoa, Spain, England and Argentina until the cup semi-finals, where they went down to reigning Olympic Champions Fiji, watching them play in the bronze final. .

The Australian Men’s Sevens will now turn their attention to Vancouver, where they begin their sixth leg of the World Series next weekend.

Catch all the action, game by game, below:

The Australian men’s 26 beat Samoa 17. beat

It was a back-and-forth contest as Samoa went out of the gate through Yuna Zion in the first minute. Australia remained calm, responded to every attack with Matt’s efforts.