Australian star David Warner fastest to 5500 runs, Pat Cummins belted, Delhi Capitals beats Kolkata Knight Riders, highlights

David Warner is back in the IPL and back scoring runs.

Dropped and then released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, last year’s T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament has returned with a bang.

After bizarrely being dropped by Tom Moody’s Sunrisers, the franchise he took to IPL glory in 2016, late last season, Warner fired in just his second match since returning to the premier T20 domestic competition in the world.

In the process of scoring his half-century, Warner became the fastest player in IPL history to score 5500 runs. Local-based players Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina are the only others to have reached the milestone.

