Australia’s Cameron Smith will enter the final round of the Masters within walking distance of his first major title at the Augusta Nationals, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler.

owner Scotty Scheffler (USA) – Nine Under

Cameron Smith (Australia) – six under Sungjae Im (Core) — Four Under

Shane Lowry (IRE) – Two Under Charl Schwartzell (Sth AF) — Two Under

Justin Thomas (USA) — One Under Corey Connors (CAN) — One Under other australian Mark Leishman – 3 overs

Min Woo Lee – Four Over Cameron Davis – 11 overs

The final pair will see two PGA Tour form golfers face off on the famed course, with Smith aiming to become the first player since Adam Scott in 2013 to earn the right to wear the green jacket.

Smith will start the last day…