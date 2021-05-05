ENTERTAINMENT

Australia’s legendary cricketer kidnapped, left after assault

Sports desk. Friends tell you that former Australia Test cricketer Stuart McGill was allegedly abducted from his home in Sydney last month, but friends left Stuart McGill some time later. Australian media gave this information on Wednesday. The police has arrested 4 people in this case.

Friends, let me tell you that the New South Wales Police has mentioned the victim of this alleged kidnapping on April 14 as a person of 50 years. Media reports, including newspapers from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and News Corp, identified the victim as McGill.

For your information, let me tell you that McGill’s career was affected due to Shane Warne, who was the best spin bowler of the time. Friends, former leg-spinner McGill played 44 Tests for Australia between 1988 and 2008 and took 208 wickets at an average of 29.02 during this period. In which 12 five wicket halls were included. He also took six wickets in One Day International (3).

