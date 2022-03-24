LATEST

Australia’s Usman Khawaja continues to pile up the runs | Cricket News

Posted on
Australia's Usman Khawaja continues to pile up the runs | Cricket News
Usman Khawaja continued his stellar return to the Australian Test team on Thursday with his second century in the series in Pakistan, where he was born.
Khawaja was overlooked by the selectors since being dropped during the 2019 Ashes series, but the Queensland batsman made a comeback in the Australian Test squad after scoring heavily in home games.
His chance to play the first Test in more than two years came in another Ashes series, the fourth Test in Sydney, as Travis Head tested positive for COVID-19.
Batting in the middle order at the Sydney Cricket Ground…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top