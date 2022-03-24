Australia’s Usman Khawaja continues to pile up the runs | Cricket News

Usman Khawaja continued his stellar return to the Australian Test team on Thursday with his second century in the series in Pakistan, where he was born.

Khawaja was overlooked by the selectors since being dropped during the 2019 Ashes series, but the Queensland batsman made a comeback in the Australian Test squad after scoring heavily in home games.

His chance to play the first Test in more than two years came in another Ashes series, the fourth Test in Sydney, as Travis Head tested positive for COVID-19.

Batting in the middle order at the Sydney Cricket Ground…

Read Full News