Austria 2-2 Scotland: Steve Clarke says his team can ‘look ahead’ despite losing a two-goal lead

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says his team can “look ahead” after extending their unbeaten run to eight matches despite turning down a two-goal lead in a late friendly defeat in Austria.
John McGuin ends a fine free-flowing move in Vienna after a first-half header from Jack Hendry.
But Michael Gregoritz’s header pulled one back for Austria, before Alessandro Schopf’s quickfire moved to second level.
“We will take a draw and score an unbeaten eight,” Clarke said after the match.
“It’s always a little disappointing not to see a 2-0 win, but it’s a tough place to come. Austria were competitive and wanted to give their manager a good farewell.”
After Thursday's late draw with Poland, it was six
