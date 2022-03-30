Austria 2-2 Scotland: Steve Clarke says his team can ‘look ahead’ despite losing a two-goal lead

Club Bruges centre-back Jack Hendry joins Scotland in the opening goal

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says his team can “look ahead” after extending their unbeaten run to eight matches despite turning down a two-goal lead in a late friendly defeat in Austria.

John McGuin ends a fine free-flowing move in Vienna after a first-half header from Jack Hendry.

But Michael Gregoritz’s header pulled one back for Austria, before Alessandro Schopf’s quickfire moved to second level.

“We will take a draw and score an unbeaten eight,” Clarke said after the match.

“It’s always a little disappointing not to see a 2-0 win, but it’s a tough place to come. Austria were competitive and wanted to give their manager a good farewell.”

After Thursday’s late draw with Poland, it was six…