Austria vs Scotland Friendly Kick-Off Time, TV Channels, Live Stream

Steve Clark’s men were due to face Ukraine in the play-off semi-finals last week, but the encounter was postponed due to an ongoing attack by Russia.

Scotland’s World Cup ambitions are in limbo as they face another friendly clash this evening. The Scots face Austria, who have been knocked out of the qualifier play-offs by Wales.

The tie is now expected to escalate into June, but doubts remain whether it will still be too soon for Ukraine to return to competitive action.

Scotland drew 1-1 with Poland during their last outing as they kept themselves ticking and hope for a similarly positive result when they take on the Austrians tonight.

During a theatrical press conference for the game, Austrian manager Franco Foda announced that he would be relinquishing the role of…