Autism affects 18 million people in India; raising awareness can help patients overcome stigma and live a better life, Health News, ET HealthWorld

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a collection of disorders defined by issues such as social interaction and communication difficulties. In addition, children with Autism frequently exhibit behaviours such as difficulties transitioning from one task to another, a focus on minutiae, and unexpected reactions to stimuli.

Autism is the world’s third most common developmental disability, a neurological illness that usually manifests by the age of three. In India, it is estimated that around 18 million people have Autism. Statistics further reveal that the number of children diagnosed with Autism in India is increasing. Low awareness, a lack of basic services, and poor diagnosis, among other factors, have all led to the country’s astonishing surge in the number of Autism cases.

ASD affects…