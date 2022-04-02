Autism Day: Patients’ families more vulnerable to anxiety and depression News

Families and household members of patients with a chronic illness such as autism can feel very stressed. This is because those who care for these patients may become frustrated if they do not notice many changes in their behavior despite the support provided, and some may present with mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression.

This is what Candy Palomino explains, a psychiatrist in the Children and Adolescent Directorate of the National Institute of Mental Health “Honorio Delgado – Hideyo Noguchi.”

He explains that patients with autism demand a lot of care and attention. Due to some stress…