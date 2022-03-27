Autopsy on body of Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, finds a dozen substances

As the Attorney General’s Office reports, “Urine toxicology tests performed on Taylor Hawkins’ body were initially found to contain 10 types of substances, including: THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.”

“The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues medical studies to obtain a total explanation of the facts that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins”, The prosecutor’s office said it assured it was continuing with the investigation.

The Bogota health ministry said it received an emergency call about a patient with chest pain at a hotel in the north of the city and sent an ambulance.

However, first a private ambulance reached the spot and the doctor…