Nickelodeon is about to launch Avatar Studio, designed to create original content that will be based in the world of Avatar The Last Airbender. The new studios will be in charge of the creation and creation of new films and animated series based on the world famous Nickelodeon franchise. Original producers and executive producers Michael DiMartino and Brian Konitzko will return to run the studio as co-chief creative executives, reporting to Nickelodon Animation’s president, Ramsey Naito. Content produced by Avatar Studios is set to run on multiple platforms such as Paramount +, Nickelodeon and other third-party platforms and theatrical releases, easily throwing shadows towards Netflix (we think).

Back in 2018, both Michael DiMartino and Brian Konitzko were set to serve as executive producers and showrunners for Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation series Avatar: The Last Airbender. But by August of 2020, both DiMartino and Konitzko departed from the show due to creative differences with the Netflix team. This is most likely (we think) because the Netflix team wanted to change Katara’s age to 16 instead of 14 – so her brother Sokka became a younger brother at age 15 (age unchanged). And the only possible reason we think Katara’s age is being changed in the live-action series is so that Zuko will end up in a relationship with Katar, rather than Aang (who will also live to the age of 12).

This change would mean that the Legend of Korra live-action version would make a huge difference, if they even plan to make it; Creating the live action version Avatar: The Last Airbender set non-canon, or in an alternate universe. Of course many fans wanted Katara and Zuko to be in a relationship, but the producers eventually stuck with their original story, and “Zutara” was only present among the fans. It is understandable that the original producers are not part of the show, as it was not the story they initially created.

Netflix rekindled people’s interest in Avatar: The Last Airbender credits it for leaving the streaming platform worldwide, and new Avatar studios are all taking advantage of Funfare and starting production of their first animated film Are planning for the year. We patiently look forward to more news and hope that both Netflix and Avatar Studios produce some great content.

