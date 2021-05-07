ENTERTAINMENT

Average 12 thousand deaths a day from Corona all over the world: report

New Delhi. The corona virus has wreaked havoc all over the world. The corona continues to break old data of its own. Friends, the second wave of Corona virus is wreaking havoc in the country. On Thursday also, the number of infected has crossed four lakhs. On Thursday, a total of 4,14,188 new cases were reported and 3915 people died. On Thursday also Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of some states and reviewed the situation arising out of Corona.

Friends, PM Modi has indicated in this meeting that after the second wave, some tough decisions can be taken before the third wave of Corona. Lockdown is being said once again in the entire country. Friends, for your information, let us know that the number of deaths due to Corona virus in the whole world has exceeded 3 million on Saturday. In countries such as Brazil and France, this crisis is increasing and vaccination is facing obstacles all over the world. Meanwhile, the total infectious population in the world has crossed 14.06 million.

Friends, let us tell you that according to the data released by John Hopkins University, the number of people who died due to corona virus is equal to the population of Kiev (Ukraine), Caracas (Venezuela) or Metropolitan city of Lisbon (Portugal). This number is larger than Chicago (2.7 million) and is jointly equal to Philadelphia and Dallas. According to friends reports, the death toll from Corona may be even higher because in some countries governments may be hiding the data or many cases of the virus started from Wuhan, China in early 2019 were hidden in the initial phase. Ho. The average death rate in the whole world is 12 thousand per day and more than seven lakh cases are being reported every day.

